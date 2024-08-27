News

Pensioner’s premonition saves family from blaze

Runaway veld fires wreak havoc in villages around Port St Johns, killing a woman and destroying at least 15 homes

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 27 August 2024

Thembisile November has always felt ill at ease sleeping in a home with a thatched roof, especially during high winds...

