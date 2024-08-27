Controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s “no problem” sentiments about the troubling construction mafia phenomenon have been a focal point of debate this week.
Mkhize, a well-known businesswoman and CEO of construction company Zikhulise Group, spoke at the Women in Construction Summit in Durban last week and said she was not troubled by construction mafias.
“As much as there are construction mafias, it’s important to collaborate. I’ve been in the industry for two decades, and I am involved in the construction mafia. What I do is sit down with them because it’s a cry for help. You just need to sit down with them and understand what they need, and then you collaborate. I’ve collaborated with them. I’ve built quite a lot of people that are coming from these,” she said.
“You call them construction mafias; I call them business forums.”
Mkhize did not specify the difference between business forums and construction mafias.
Business forums are groups of community representatives that negotiate for construction companies to allocate, for example, 30% of the jobs to their community. Some forums also see to it that local businesses receive subcontracts from the main contractors working in their area.
Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means to demand money or a stake in development projects.
POLL | What do you think about Shauwn Mkhize’s ‘no-problem’ approach to construction mafias?
Image: KZN Transport/X
Controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s “no problem” sentiments about the troubling construction mafia phenomenon have been a focal point of debate this week.
Mkhize, a well-known businesswoman and CEO of construction company Zikhulise Group, spoke at the Women in Construction Summit in Durban last week and said she was not troubled by construction mafias.
“As much as there are construction mafias, it’s important to collaborate. I’ve been in the industry for two decades, and I am involved in the construction mafia. What I do is sit down with them because it’s a cry for help. You just need to sit down with them and understand what they need, and then you collaborate. I’ve collaborated with them. I’ve built quite a lot of people that are coming from these,” she said.
“You call them construction mafias; I call them business forums.”
Mkhize did not specify the difference between business forums and construction mafias.
Business forums are groups of community representatives that negotiate for construction companies to allocate, for example, 30% of the jobs to their community. Some forums also see to it that local businesses receive subcontracts from the main contractors working in their area.
Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means to demand money or a stake in development projects.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos