Rhodes scientist granted permit to probe ‘meteorite’

A Rhodes University scientist has been granted a permit to investigate the suspected meteorite debris which fell in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
This follows reports of space debris or a meteorite falling between Kirkwood and St Francis Bay, much of which is believed to have landed in the ocean.
Residents in Kariega, Humansdorp, Despatch and even Plettenberg Bay reported seeing and hearing the unidentified flying object early on Sunday morning.
The Eastern Cape Provincial Heritage Resources Authority has since issued a permit to Rhodes scientist Dr Deon van Niekerk to recover as many fragments as possible for scientific investigation should it indeed be a meteorite.
Collecting and trading meteorites in SA is regulated, and it is illegal to do so without a permit under the National Heritage Resources Act.
Mystery surrounds unidentified flying object
