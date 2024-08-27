WATCH: 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break from SA, enjoying Nigeria

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday, Adetshina described her journey in the Miss SA contest as hard. “It has been a long journey. It has been hard, I won't lie,” she said.

“There were times when I’d literally cry myself to sleep and just wonder, ‘Why me?’ I wanted to end it. But then sometimes when difficult moments like this happen, you always need to look at the positive side of things as well. I had to change my mindset and see that maybe out of all of this, greatness is coming.”

The 23-year-old said she has always dreamed of being Miss Universe and sees Miss Universe Nigeria as clearing a path to achieve her dreams. “My family are the ones actually fuelling me and saying, ‘Listen, you can do it no matter what; block out everything’.

Also, the ‘Chi Master Force’ [fans] — they are amazing. The support and love are insane. I would actually think that I'm getting a lot of hate, but trust me, if you check my Instagram, the love is there; it’s there,” she said.

After enduring social media backlash, Adetshina is focusing on being happy and prioritising her mental health. “My aspiration is to be happy right now. I think for me, it’s just to be so happy and to just conquer.

“I know there’s a lot in store for me, but I think I also need to be happy first. My mental health as well. For the past two months, I’ve not been prioritising that aspect of it. When I feel like it’s time for me to actually take a ‘Chichi moment’, trust me, I’m really ready to conquer everything.”

Running for Miss Universe Nigeria, Adetshina wants to advocate for inclusivity and acceptance, using her experience as someone who embraces her diversity. “As a woman who has faced adversity, I want to use my voice and story alongside the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance. I also want to educate people on the power of diversity to build a stronger community that benefits everyone.”