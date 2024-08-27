News

Woman critical after bakkie ploughs into KFC outlet

By TIMESLIVE - 27 August 2024
A woman was pinned under a bakkie that crashed into a KFC outlet in Merebank, south of Durban.
Image: ALS

Two people were injured, one critically, after a vehicle ploughed into a fast food outlet in Merebank, south of Durban, on Tuesday. 

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to calls for medical assistance at the KFC in Raj Mahal Road at about 3.30pm.

“On arrival paramedics found a single vehicle had ploughed into the building, injuring two, leaving a female entrapped under the vehicle with critical injuries,” he said.

Emergency workers freed the woman, and she was stabilised by paramedics and taken to hospital. The second victim, a man, was treated for moderate injuries and also transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

TimesLIVE

