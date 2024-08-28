AfriForum vows to take legal action if Nersa approves Eskom's 36% electricity tariff increase

Mostert urged Nersa to live up to its promises and conduct thorough tests to determine which parts of the power giant’s application can be excluded or transferred to the consumer.
AfriForum intends to fight Eskom's proposed electricity tariff increase and may pursue legal action if the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approves the application.
TimesLIVE reported Eskom has proposed a 36% tariff increase in 2025 to Nersa after being granted a 12.7% increase this year.
AfriForum local government affairs manager Morné Mostert said the civil rights organisation would participate in public consultations to prevent Eskom's proposal.
“AfriForum has been participating in these tariff processes for the past eight years and we will continue to participate to ensure the energy sector complies with the legislative framework,” Mostert said.
“We will not allow Eskom or Nersa to trample on power consumers with unfair tariff increases and will constantly participate in the process to ensure action is taken in the interests of consumers.
“AfriForum has proven in the past it will not tolerate unfair power tariff increases, such as those recently implemented by numerous municipalities after they were approved by Nersa.”
New electricity laws pose serious threat to municipalities, says Salga
Mostert urged Nersa to live up to its promises and conduct thorough tests to determine which parts of the power giant’s application can be excluded or transferred to the consumer.
On Monday, Nersa confirmed receipt of Eskom's application for financial years between 2025 and 2028. The energy regulator also announced public consultations will be held once the application is made public.
“Eskom’s application will be processed after all required procedures, which include assessment for regulatory compliance. If the application is considered compliant, it will be processed in terms of the prescripts of the National Energy Regulator Act. The application will be published for stakeholder comments and public consultation which emphasises transparency and public participation.”
The energy regulator said it would consider all submissions and comments before making a decision.
“Stakeholders are encouraged to use this opportunity to submit their views and present relevant facts and evidence to the energy regulator.
“The plan and timelines for processing Eskom’s application will be communicated after the regulator’s pronouncement on the application’s compliance. Nersa is committed to ensuring all regulatory processes, including public participation, are conducted with transparency, fairness and inclusivity.”
