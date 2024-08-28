News

GBV survivors taught to sew to help them rebuild their lives

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 28 August 2024

The Eastern Cape social development department hosted an Orange Day campaign on Tuesday at the Cathcart Hall to raise awareness of gender-based violence...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS
Scores of people missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan | REUTERS