In a remarkable display of bravery and compassion, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer Brenda Judith Sithole helped deliver a healthy baby boy on Tuesday.
“The JMPD is pleased to announce that one of our officers, Brenda Judith Sithole, successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, August 27 2024,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
He said the incident happened at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Eloff streets.
Sithole, who was deployed at the Joburg high court precinct, encountered a woman experiencing severe labour pains. Quick-thinking and compassionate, she immediately went to a nearby Pep store to obtain latex gloves.
JMPD officer assists in safe delivery of baby boy in Joburg CBD
Multimedia reporter
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
“With the necessary equipment in hand, officer Sithole provided invaluable support to the woman, guiding her through the birthing process. The officer's calm demeanour ensured a safe and successful delivery of a baby boy,” said Fihla.
The JMPD control room was promptly notified, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The mother and her newborn child were transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further medical care.
In a touching gesture, Sithole, moved by the experience, has decided to name the baby boy “Eloff” in honour of the street where the delivery took place. “The JMPD commends Officer Sithole for her exceptional bravery, compassion and dedication to duty. Her actions exemplify the commitment of the JMPD to serving and protecting the community,” said Fihla.
TimesLIVE
