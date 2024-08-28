News

Motorist captured on video illegally dumping rubbish fined R2,000

By Herald Reporter - 28 August 2024

A man was fined R2,000 on Tuesday for illegally dumping waste in Sheya Kulati Drive in New Brighton...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS