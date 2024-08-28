Motorist captured on video illegally dumping rubbish fined R2,000
A man was fined R2,000 on Tuesday for illegally dumping waste in Sheya Kulati Drive in New Brighton...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.