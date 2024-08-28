News

Ngcobo villagers hope it’s third time lucky in getting a bridge

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 28 August 2024

When South Africa gained its freedom in 1994,  residents of Nogqala village in the rural hinterlands of Ngcobo, who had been forced to cross a dangerous river, had pleaded with the new government to build a bridge to connect them to their town...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS
Scores of people missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan | REUTERS