While justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane's next move remains unknown, some are calling for her to resign.
The Daily Maverick reported the minister received a loan from a company that allegedly received “unlawful” funds from VBS Mutual Bank. The R500,000 loan is said to have been obtained from Gundo Wealth Solutions when Simelane was mayor of Polokwane.
Convicted former VBS Mutual Bank boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi alleged in his plea-bargain affidavit the company, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, helped secure deposits for VBS Bank from municipalities in return for an average of 2% of the capital investment.
Civil society groups Freedom Under Law, The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Judges Matter and Defend Our Democracy are leading the charge for Simelene to answer for the loan as she is at the helm of security agencies including the National Prosecuting Authority.
The EFF, whose leader Julius Malema and former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu are implicated in the bank's corruption case, wants Simelane to resign immediately.
“The EFF demands Simelane step down immediately as justice minister. Her resignation is the only appropriate course of action to preserve the integrity of our justice system, and to allow an independent and impartial investigation into her actions. We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding her accountable,” the party said.
The DA and ActionSA called for Simelane to appear before parliament's justice portfolio committee and the public protector to investigate the matter.
POLL | Should justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane step down?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
