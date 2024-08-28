WATCH | Brrrr ... cold front gives Table Mountain a dusting of snow

Capetonians woke on Wednesday to icy conditions and a light dusting of snow on top of Table Mountain.
A cold front accompanied by damaging winds made landfall early on Tuesday, uprooting trees and damaging the entrance to a shopping centre.
The South African Weather Service forecast a maximum temperature of 12°C on Wednesday.
SANParks shared video footage of the snowfall on its Facebook page.
Table Mountain National Park manager Megan Taplin and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway confirmed snow had fallen on the popular tourist attraction.
Image: 123RF/ handmadepictures
“The adverse weather of the past day or two has resulted in some impacts, including reports of fallen trees in Tierboskloof, Kenilworth and Bishop Lavis,” said Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan.
“City services were activated to remove the trees and clear the affected areas.
“An overhead sign at the main entrance to Access Park at the Kenilworth Centre fell over yesterday [Tuesday] as a result of the gale force winds. No injuries were reported. The centre's management team is attending to the incident.”
Lategan said disaster management teams were busy with assessments in areas where roofs were blown off, including Silvertown, Bonteheuwel, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Heideveld and Kenilworth.
“Our humanitarian relief partners will be assisting with soft relief such as blankets, food parcels and vanity packs,” she added.
