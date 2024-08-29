News

Amnesty for water and power thieves extended

Residents with tampered meters now have till next year to come clean

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 29 August 2024

Thousands of Buffalo City Metro water and electricity thieves, whose meter tampering has cost the city millions of rand over the years, have been given yet another free pass. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS