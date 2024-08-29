News

Police deployed as rival taxi associations square off over routes north of Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 29 August 2024
Police, law enforcement officers and traffic police are monitoring tension over routes between rival taxi associations in the town of Atlantis, north of Cape Town.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook

Police and law enforcement officers have been deployed to Atlantis amid threats of violence and intimidation as two rival taxi associations quarrel over routes in the town north of Cape Town.

The Witsand Taxi Association, a member of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), holds operating licences to service the route between Bellville, Saxonwold and Witsand, of Atlantis.

City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said unregistered operators from the Blaauwberg area, about 38km away, had recently joined the rival Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) and were attempting to operate in Atlantis.

“It is not uncommon for violence occurring between rivalries within the public transport industry as they compete for territory, often sadly with the commuters themselves becoming victims,” said Smith.

“The directorate deployed multiple resources along with SAPS in the area this week amid threats of violence. Several public transport vehicles were impounded for operating without the necessary permits, and with tension still running high, operations continue under a heavy police presence.”

A joint operations centre had been established in Atlantis to monitor the situation, he added.

