WATCH | UFC champ Dricus arrives home, says Strickland known for being ‘dumb’

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis said he was willing to take on light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira while former light-heavyweight title holder Jiří Procházka would have to wait.

Pereira and Procházka have both hinted at going down a weight class to take on take on the South African.

Du Plessis, known as 'DDP' to UFC fans, finally arrived home on Thursday morning after successfully defending his title against twice former champion Israel Adesanya in one of the biggest upsets in the sport this year.

The South African won in the fourth round to retain the UFC middleweight title in Perth, Australia on August 18.

After a 12-hour flight from Perth, Du Plessis who had slightly lost his voice due to catching a cold, arrived to find fans, media and his family who had arrived in the early hours to welcome the champ back home.