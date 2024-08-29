WATCH | UFC champ Dricus arrives home, says Strickland known for being ‘dumb’
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis said he was willing to take on light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira while former light-heavyweight title holder Jiří Procházka would have to wait.
Pereira and Procházka have both hinted at going down a weight class to take on take on the South African.
Du Plessis, known as 'DDP' to UFC fans, finally arrived home on Thursday morning after successfully defending his title against twice former champion Israel Adesanya in one of the biggest upsets in the sport this year.
The South African won in the fourth round to retain the UFC middleweight title in Perth, Australia on August 18.
After a 12-hour flight from Perth, Du Plessis who had slightly lost his voice due to catching a cold, arrived to find fans, media and his family who had arrived in the early hours to welcome the champ back home.
Dricus du Plessis returns home— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) August 29, 2024
Vid: @therealrorisang @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/41ZzGfmu5r
“My voice is gone but I’m feeling absolutely awesome,” he said.
In his first title defence at UFC 305, Du Plessis, walked out to the national anthem blaring through the speakers of the RAC Arena in Perth, the title holder accompanied by Springboks’ Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.
This was an emotional experience for the fighter, he said.
“I don’t really get emotional but walking out like that, you have to get emotional in that moment. It was absolutely incredible.
While UFC president Dana White had announced that the winner between Du Plessis and Adesanya would take on a rematch against former champ Sean Strickland, the South African said for now he wants to get home.
“I am going home, going to my mom and dad and I miss my dog. I am going to relax and that is what is next for me and we will decide what happens next.”
Du Plessis finished the fight in the fourth round, making for the first ever to defeat of Adesanya by a submission when the Nigerian-New Zealand tapped due to a tight rear-naked choke.
Despite this, the fight was a tough one, Du Plessis said.
“I knew it was going to be like that. I thought [I] was going to finish in the third round but obviously he still had a lot of fight left [in him] so we got it in the fourth. I mean, that’s what happens when you defend your world title,” he said.
Since Sup Plessis's win, Strickland, known for his vocal trash-talking, has been taking jabs at South Africa after White announced a possible title defence against Du Plessis in this country.
Strickland posted on X: “You don't want me there, I don't either. Highest unemployment rate in the world. The third-worst crime rate in the world.
“It has been ranked as the most unequal place on the earth. It's racist, unequal, you have [a] small white wealthy minority and a poor black majority. Las Vegas ;)".
You don't want me there, I don't either— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024
highest unemployment rate in the world
The 3rd worst crime rate in the world
It has been ranked as the most unequal place on the earth
It's racist, unequal, you have small white wealthy minority and a poor black majority
Las Vegas;)
Du Plessis told TimesLIVE Strickland is known for saying things that are “dumb”.
“Take it from where it comes. The man is not educated and not very smart. Sean Strickland always says dumb sh*t, so why are we going to take that seriously this time? He doesn’t know anything about anything.”
Perreira and Procházka have also hinted weight changes to take on Du Plessis. On his YouTube channel, Perreira said he would go down to follow the South African should he win against Adesanya.
Du Plessis said he was happy to fight Brazilian Perreira as he is the only middleweight champ he hasn’t walked through.
“If that is the case, we will be able to do that but I would honestly prefer going up to fight for another belt. But if that is the fight they want to make, I am happy to welcome him to the middleweight again. If the Strickland fight is the next one, I am happy with that too.”
As for Czech Republic’s Procházka, he would have to join the queue as he has twice lost to Perreira in two title matches.
“He’s not [the] champion, I am the champion, so he needs to wait first because in his last performance he looked terrible. So, I don’t think he deserves that shot.
“There are too many guys who deserve that shot. You are looking at Strickland, you are looking at Perreira — the fights that make sense. Jiří is in the back of the line when it comes to that.”
Despite feeling under the weather, Du Plessis said he is returning to the gym on Monday. He hopes to be at Ellis Park on Saturday to support the Springboks in their Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks.