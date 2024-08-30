Makhanda residents devastated after losing homes to fire
His laptop, his dog, his cat and one set of clothing is all that Makhanda resident Graham Reed managed to take from the place he’s called home for the best part of a decade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.