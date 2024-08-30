MAIN HEADLINE FOR PAGE: EXTORTION RACKETS EXPOSED
Mthatha e-hailing drivers under siege
Scores of operators camp outside police station, demanding protection from taximen who they claim are shaking them down for cash
More than 100 e-hailing drivers in Mthatha say taxi operators are extorting money from them by beating them, threatening them with firearms or “confiscating” their vehicles and demanding R2,000 for their return...
