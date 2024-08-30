News

Mthatha ranked as rape capital of the Eastern Cape

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 30 August 2024

Mthatha is the rape capital of the Eastern Cape taking the number one spot provincially following the release of the latest crime statistics...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...
Safety car crash! | Monza 2024