Potatoes SA CEO Willie Jacobs said tuber size will be a more visible result of the frost rather than yield.
“We expect fewer extra large and large potatoes and more medium and small potatoes for September and October in Limpopo.”
Overall potato supplies are higher in 2024 compared with last year.
Jacobs said, to date, the market has received 208,000 10kg bags more than what had been received at this time in 2023.
Producers are working to close the gap in potato supply with growing regions across South Africa stepping in to ensure supplies remain stable, he added.
“South Africa is fortunate to have potato production spread across a wide range of regions and provinces. This greatly reduces the risk for weather-related shocks in the market,” Jacobs said.
Potato crop stable, no need for alarm, says South African industry
Potatoes may be smaller in the next two months but there is much more of the crop than this time last year, the industry says as it moves to quell panic after black frost hurt some growers in Limpopo.
Potatoes South Africa, the industry body, said the supply for 2024 remains stable and reports of soaring prices are exaggerated.
The group said a survey among Limpopo farmers showed potatoes were in different growth stages when the frost occurred in July, which meant not all potato plantings were ruined.
“Data indicates 3,674ha were affected in Limpopo, with a possible average yield loss of 32%. This is likely to translate into a 3% reduction in potato supply from the five-year average nationwide.”
