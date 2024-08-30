Rhodes vice-chancellor joins students in protest against water outage

This is to ensure both high- and low-lying parts of town receive water during the day.
Mabizela said the march was to convey their frustration with the fact that their human dignity and constitutional rights were being infringed upon.
He said the university and Makhanda’s residents could not continue to have a situation where “the municipality just doesn’t care.
“They don’t care about our university, they don’t care about our schools.
“They don’t care about our staff and our students.
“They don’t care about the residents of this city.
“They don’t care about the future of this city and its people,” Mabizela said.
Mostly young protesters marched down High Street singing and demanding access to water as a basic human right.
Some members of the public applauded as the marchers briefly disrupted the traffic.
They arrived at Church Square and congregated in front of the closed gates of City Hall.
Makana Municipality security guards allowed march leaders and several members of the media to enter the building to summon the executive mayor, Yandiswa Vara.
The mayor, municipal manager Pumelelo Kate and council speaker Mthuthuzeli Matyumza emerged from their offices to take their places in the front of the Makana council chambers.
Mabizela said he would like the chambers to be open to all the protesters that had made their way to City Hall.
The mayor objected to this proposal, saying protesters usually briefed the council about protest action ahead of time so that the municipality could take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of protesters and citizens.
After a few moments of awkward negotiations, Vara and her executive agreed to meet with the protesters downstairs at the portal of the building.
SRC media councillor Siya Hlebani said it had been a depressing two weeks without water in the city.
“This has resulted in a march to the municipality once again.
“We had the very same march last year to demand water from the municipality and unfortunately today we are back again to beg the municipality to provide us with a basic need, which is water.”
He said the lack of water had a negative impact on the mental and physical health of students.
DispatchLIVE
Rhodes vice-chancellor joins students in protest against water outage
Protracted water disruptions experienced by residents of Makhanda led to Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela and his students hitting the streets in protest against the Makana Municipality.
On Friday, more than 200 Rhodes students, together with Kingswood College head Leon Grové joined the march organised by the student representative council.
Makhanda residents and businesses have been without water for more than a week after municipal workers embarked on industrial action.
No formal dispute has been declared and staff are attending work during normal working hours, however, they have refused to work overtime until they have received their overtime pay for July.
They were paid their salaries, but overtime pay was held back because the municipality did not have enough money to pay both overtime and a massive R58m debt to Eskom.
The refusal to work overtime has affected the town’s water supply because valves must be shut every night to allow reservoirs to fill up, and reopened early every morning.
Rhodes suspends lectures as water outage continues due to strike
DispatchLIVE
