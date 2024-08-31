Mathule’s work led to a 20-year prison sentence for a man, 62, who raped his nephew, nine, in 2017. The uncle was arrested the same year and found guilty.
SAPS applauds detective sergeant for putting Gauteng rapists behind bars
Image: SA Police Service
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has applauded Det-Sgt Lekgala Mathule for her role in securing convictions in several recent rape cases in Gauteng through her investigations.
Mathule of the Germiston family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit has demonstrated “exceptional dedication and expertise” in investigating rape cases in the province, it said.
Her work includes the sentencing of a man, 56, to life imprisonment in July this year for a rape in Brackendowns in 2019.
In a separate incident, a neighbour was found guilty and handed a 10-year prison sentence for raping a woman, 45, also in Brackendowns in 2020.
“While in Primrose, a stepfather was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and sexual assault of a stepdaughter. This crime happened from the ages of 12 years until 16 years when the victim reported the matter to her grandparents and the mother. A case was reported to the police in 2022,” said spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.
Mathule’s work led to a 20-year prison sentence for a man, 62, who raped his nephew, nine, in 2017. The uncle was arrested the same year and found guilty.
“The SAPS commends Det-Sgt Mathule and the justice system for their tireless efforts in ensuring justice for victims of sexual crimes. Let’s work together to create a safer society. Gender-based violence will not be tolerated. We encourage the community to report any incidents to authorities,” said Kweza.
The number of rapes in the country increased by 57 between April and June this year, with 9,309 cases opened by police.
This was revealed on Friday when the police ministry announced the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.
While Gauteng experienced 11 more rape compared to the same period last year, it remained the largest contributor to the overall stats, accounting for 20.6% of the country’s rape charges with 1,921 cases.
