On Friday, however, her former husband DJ Fresh published the first part of his podcast interview with the mother of his children on his YouTube channel, DJ Fresh (SA).
“The last time we sat across [from] each other on mics, we were doing a show together at YFM,” Fresh said.
Thabiso then replied and said: “The last time we sat across from each other when I was doing my show and you surprised me on Valentines Day for All You Need Is Love.”
In the podcast, she spoke about her love of God, and how she starts the day in awe of the love she receives from God.
“God has come through for me by giving me the peace that He talks about in the Bible, in His word. That is my manual for life ... Reminding me that He has not given me a spirit of fear — that fear is there and real.”
Thabiso Sikwane, radio broadcaster and former wife of DJ Fresh, dies aged 50
Image: Instagram/Thabiso Sikwane
Radio and television personality and former wife of DJ Fresh, Thabiso Sikwane, has died at the age of 50.
Her family announced her passing on Friday, stating that Sikwane had a passion and dedication to Christ, family life and the media and entertainment industry.
“[She] left an inedible mark on colleagues and audiences alike. During her illustrious career on radio and TV, she produced, hosted and covered significant events, shaped narratives and inspired many,” the family said in a statement.
The cause of her death is not yet known, however, a memorial and funeral arrangements would be announced in the coming days, it said.
