Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy from a dam at Power Park in Soweto on Sunday — a day after a suspected drowning case was opened at a local police station.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said a police search team conducted assessments and scoured the dam until 9pm on Saturday.
Khumalo said the missing teen's family had identified the retrieved body.
“Springtime is upon us, EMS would like to caution residents of Johannesburg to please safeguard children during this season. Please ensure that children do not approach abandoned buildings that are submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams, lakes, swimming pools unsupervised,” said Khumalo.
TimesLIVE
Body found in dam ends search for missing teen in Soweto
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy from a dam at Power Park in Soweto on Sunday — a day after a suspected drowning case was opened at a local police station.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said a police search team conducted assessments and scoured the dam until 9pm on Saturday.
Khumalo said the missing teen's family had identified the retrieved body.
“Springtime is upon us, EMS would like to caution residents of Johannesburg to please safeguard children during this season. Please ensure that children do not approach abandoned buildings that are submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams, lakes, swimming pools unsupervised,” said Khumalo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos