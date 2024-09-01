Two boys, siblings aged four and six, died after they succumbed to a suspected food-borne illness.
Gauteng health worried about rising food poisoning cases affecting children
A total of 207 food poisoning cases affecting children have been reported across Gauteng since the beginning of February, resulting in 10 deaths.
The department expressed concern over the surge in the number of food poisoning cases affecting children, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostel (TISH) communities.
Ekurhuleni district recorded the most incidents with 119 cases and four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases. Tshwane had 31 cases resulting in three deaths, while the West Rand district had 14 cases and Sedibeng district had three cases and three deaths.
“We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng department of education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners, school vendors. These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, food expiry dates among other topics,” said health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said on Thursday night two incidents were reported at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH) in Tshwane and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ekurhuleni respectively.
Two boys, siblings aged four and six, died after they succumbed to a suspected food-borne illness.
“They had earlier shared a common meal (pap and soup) at home. The four-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while his brother, the six-year-old, was unresponsive, foaming through the mouth and nostrils and eventually succumbed to the illness. Another three-year-old boy, who is a cousin of the two, was brought to the hospital with them, even though he did not consume the same food, and was discharged after observation as he remained asymptomatic. On the same night, in a separate incident, three children aged three, five and six from Vosloorus were brought to Jabulani Dumane CHC presenting with symptoms of vomiting and body weakness,” he said.
The six-year-old remains critical.
“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 28-year-old male who happens to be an uncle of two of the children had shared potato chips with the three children. He was later admitted at Thelle Mogoerane (hospital) after symptoms of food poisoning. He was discharged on Friday after observation,” he said.
Nkomo-Ralehoko called on parents and guardians to take greater responsibility by educating their children to be careful about what they consume.
“The whole of society needs to play an active role in this area including discouraging illegal dumping as this also poses a threat to human health, leading to various diseases and illnesses.” she said.
Modiba said the department continued to call on municipalities to intensify their efforts in enforcing the bylaws to ensure that local shops complied with hygiene standards to avoid potential contamination of food items.
