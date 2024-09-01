News

Rhodes University classes resume as Makhanda water situation improves

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 01 September 2024
Rhodes University staff and students march along High Street, Makhanda, to the Makana municipal offices on Friday August 30. A week-long water outage forced the university to halt lectures. Schools, courts, the army base, hospital and tens of thousand of residents have had no water in their taps for seven days or longer. Workers embarked on undeclared industrial action after the municipality’s failure to pay their July overtime.
Rhodes University staff and students march along High Street, Makhanda, to the Makana municipal offices on Friday August 30. A week-long water outage forced the university to halt lectures. Schools, courts, the army base, hospital and tens of thousand of residents have had no water in their taps for seven days or longer. Workers embarked on undeclared industrial action after the municipality’s failure to pay their July overtime.
Image: STEVEN LANG

Rhodes University in Makhanda will resume its academic programme on Monday after a prolonged municipal water outage, which posed a risk to student and staff health and hygiene, saw most of its academic programme suspended on Friday.

This is despite parts of the institution’s campuses and residents still not receiving full water supply.

After intense protests in the small town on Friday, the Makana Municipality on Saturday issued a statement apologising to the university and said about 98% of the Rhodes University system was now recharged and receiving water.4

DispatchLIVE

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

154 | Thabiso Sikwane Part 1. | WAW WHAT A WEEK (WITH DJ FRESH)
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...