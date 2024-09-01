Tributes pour in for praise poet and singer Jessica Mbangeni

Her younger brother, Sibusiso Mbangeni, said “she was everything to me”.
“She was my pillar, the family pillar. She was a very powerful woman, a strong woman. The loss is immeasurable,” Sibusiso said.
Mbangeni is survived by two sons — Njongo, 24, and Sikhaliphile 15 — and her younger siblings Sibusiso and Thembela, and mother Nolufefe.
AmaXhosa King Ahlangenene Sigcawu and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo expressed shock at news of her passing and paid tribute to someone they described as a heroine and ambassador of African culture and heritage.
In his tribute, Sigcawu wrote: “Her untimely death has left us as a people and a nation in deep sorrow, as she carried our heritage and cultural flag high with her unmatched talent.
“To lose such a woman of value and unmitigated, unparalleled contribution on the closing of the month of SA women is even more noticeable. Her contribution will forever be remembered...
“At this moment our thoughts are with her family to whom we say: they should not despair in this moment of grief but trust that it is God’s decision and that He never takes without leaving something.
“May her soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory.”
Dalindyebo said Mbangeni has left a rich legacy that will never die.
“She was legendary. She proved that women were capable of everything should an opportunity avail itself, and she outdid many men at her trade.
“She was one of the brightest heroines of our country. It so sad that she could have passed on at this time we needed more women of her calibre. She was not only an entertainer soothing broken hearts with her rendition but was a true cultural ambassador.
“Sithi mazenethole, your legacy will shine forever.”
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo described Mbangeni as a “larger than life personality”.
“Her passion as an ambassador of our sector was a joy to witness,” she said.
“We are poorer with the untimely departure of this daughter of the soil, and we further take this moment to send our deepest condolences to the Mbangeni family, its extension and the broad arts, culture and heritage sector.”
AmaMpondo royal Prince Zukisani Ndamase, who had worked with Mbangeni in various programmes, said she left a big mark on the entertainment industry.
“She was a true custodian of culture; she was the beacon of SA culture. She was a woman with a big golden heart and an easy person to work with, a revolutionary and thinker who did not compromise on African culture and customary practices,” Ndamase said.
Acting Eastern Cape premier Mlungisi Mvoko, said Mbangeni was a trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of musicians.
"We mourn the loss of a true icon and champion of the people. Dr Mbangeni's music and poetry inspired generations to stand against injustice and fight for their rights. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to build a more just and equitable society. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."
Sibusiso said the funeral would be held in KuKhothane on September 14 and the memorial service, to be held in Johannesburg, was yet to be decided.
DispatchLIVE
Tributes pour in for praise poet and singer Jessica Mbangeni
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
Condolences are pouring in for multiple award-winning Eastern Cape praise poet and singer Jessica Mbangeni, who died in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.
Mbangeni was a contemporary voice with a proud oral tradition as ancient as the rolling hills of Ngqamakhwe in the Fingoland region.
Family spokesperson Zilungelo Mbangeni said she died about 18 hours after being admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.
“It was just a short illness. She was displaying symptoms of having an ordinary flu. She was admitted at the hospital at about 4pm on Friday and on Saturday we got a call from the hospital that she passed on at about 7am. We are still shocked, devastated...”
Mbangeni, who was born and raised at KuKhothane village in the Sihlabeni administrative in Ngqamakhwe, died nine days after her 46th birthday.
Renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died
Her younger brother, Sibusiso Mbangeni, said “she was everything to me”.
“She was my pillar, the family pillar. She was a very powerful woman, a strong woman. The loss is immeasurable,” Sibusiso said.
Mbangeni is survived by two sons — Njongo, 24, and Sikhaliphile 15 — and her younger siblings Sibusiso and Thembela, and mother Nolufefe.
AmaXhosa King Ahlangenene Sigcawu and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo expressed shock at news of her passing and paid tribute to someone they described as a heroine and ambassador of African culture and heritage.
In his tribute, Sigcawu wrote: “Her untimely death has left us as a people and a nation in deep sorrow, as she carried our heritage and cultural flag high with her unmatched talent.
“To lose such a woman of value and unmitigated, unparalleled contribution on the closing of the month of SA women is even more noticeable. Her contribution will forever be remembered...
“At this moment our thoughts are with her family to whom we say: they should not despair in this moment of grief but trust that it is God’s decision and that He never takes without leaving something.
“May her soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory.”
Dalindyebo said Mbangeni has left a rich legacy that will never die.
“She was legendary. She proved that women were capable of everything should an opportunity avail itself, and she outdid many men at her trade.
“She was one of the brightest heroines of our country. It so sad that she could have passed on at this time we needed more women of her calibre. She was not only an entertainer soothing broken hearts with her rendition but was a true cultural ambassador.
“Sithi mazenethole, your legacy will shine forever.”
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo described Mbangeni as a “larger than life personality”.
“Her passion as an ambassador of our sector was a joy to witness,” she said.
“We are poorer with the untimely departure of this daughter of the soil, and we further take this moment to send our deepest condolences to the Mbangeni family, its extension and the broad arts, culture and heritage sector.”
AmaMpondo royal Prince Zukisani Ndamase, who had worked with Mbangeni in various programmes, said she left a big mark on the entertainment industry.
“She was a true custodian of culture; she was the beacon of SA culture. She was a woman with a big golden heart and an easy person to work with, a revolutionary and thinker who did not compromise on African culture and customary practices,” Ndamase said.
Acting Eastern Cape premier Mlungisi Mvoko, said Mbangeni was a trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of musicians.
"We mourn the loss of a true icon and champion of the people. Dr Mbangeni's music and poetry inspired generations to stand against injustice and fight for their rights. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to build a more just and equitable society. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."
Sibusiso said the funeral would be held in KuKhothane on September 14 and the memorial service, to be held in Johannesburg, was yet to be decided.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos