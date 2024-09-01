Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane.
The radio and television personality and former wife of DJ Fresh, died at the age of 50, her family confirmed in a statement on Friday.
Carol Bouwer, Lira and Kagiso Modupe were among those who penned heartfelt tributes, remembering Thabiso's contribution to the entertainment industry and the impact she had on people's lives.
“I will never be able to express my gratitude but I am glad you knew. I will always appreciate the prayers, the singing which took me by surprise. I love you and I am grateful that you knew,” Bouwer wrote.
“Ausi a motle,A matla is what I called you ... your body was to die for and you would just laugh! Thank you for showing me love in this industry, for taking time to hear me out ... for even interviewing me when people were shying away, for always reminding me to pray about it instead of discussing it! Your voice was a healer and your love was impeccable. I last saw you at Kgomotso Christopher's birthday party, little did I know it was the last time,” actress Liopelo Maphathe wrote.
'Your voice was a healer' — Tributes to media personality Thabiso Sikwane
Image: Instagram/Thabiso Sikwane
