Eastern Cape confident of increasing record matric pass rate to 85%
Amid intervention programmes, and challenges, DA voices concern over quantitative, rather than qualitative focus
The Eastern Cape education department’s target of achieving an 85% matric pass rate for the class of 2024 is gaining momentum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.