News

From strength to strength

Border-Kei business chamber looks back on year of successes and forward to more of them

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 02 September 2024

Border-Kei’s Chamber of Business' decision to slimline their board has been a good one, said executive director Lizelle Maurice...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

154 | Thabiso Sikwane Part 1. | WAW WHAT A WEEK (WITH DJ FRESH)
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...