Minister McKenzie praised for broadening access to rugby coverage and enhancing fan experience

Minister of sports, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie has garnered widespread acclaim after the highly anticipated rugby match between the Springboks and the All Blacks this past weekend.
His efforts have not only captured the attention of sports enthusiasts but also resonated deeply on social media, where many have praised his commitment to making sport coverage more accessible.
McKenzie ensured the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park was broadcast nationally by the SABC.
This allowed a broader audience to experience what was viewed by many as a rematch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
“I personally believe that no game should be off limits, sport is inspirational and contributes towards social cohesion. The government and private sector can make this happen. I will play my part wholeheartedly,” said McKenzie.
The deal, struck in collaboration with SA Rugby, SuperSport and the ministry of sport, arts and culture, was a special arrangement to commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa.
SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said: “Having had discussions with Saru and Minister Gayton McKenzie, we decided to join hands in celebration of 30 years of democracy. It is fitting that we have partnered with the SABC on this one particular occasion to bring this match to television viewers.”
SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the arrangement.
“We are delighted that we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the larger part of the South African population experience the rugby euphoria this weekend.”
McKenzie’s commitment to inclusivity was demonstrated by his focus on ensuring those without subscription-based services could also watch the match.
“We are a caring government, and it is our duty to make sure that our people get to watch important games despite their financial standing. We did it yesterday, and we should do it on a permanent basis in the very near future. We are a government that prioritises the poor; let’s show it.
“I want to thank @SuperSportTV, @SABCNews & Saru for making the game available in real-time to the majority of South Africans. I know the negotiations became heated, but love for South Africans was always the centre. The ball is now in the court of the GNU to make sure we do our part,” McKenzie added.
The transportation of fans was also a highlight, with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Gautrain facilitating smooth travel to and from the game. Fans could board trains from Park Station to Ellis Park, enhancing the overall match-day experience.
Harland Leyds went onto X to thank the minister for efficient and seamless transportation to watch the match.
“Big up to our favourite minister Gayton McKenzie to unite our country through sport. Watching the Springboks vs All Blacks is a seamless and professional experience today. Thank you, Gautrain and Prasa,” he said.
Lerato Pillay also praised McKenzie on X.
“Gayton McKenzie represents us — the average South Africans. He sees us. He ensured we all are able to watch our NATIONAL PRIDE, the Springboks.”
Dino Zuccollo enthused: “The Springboks on SABC Sport. This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen our government do in a while! The Boks belong to all of SA and have united us like no other. The people of SA deserve to enjoy them as we all do, Minister. Seriously impressive work.”
Jabulano Gumbi Mtshali commended McKenzie’s approach, noting, “Love him or hate him, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie will revolutionise arts and sports in this country, thus endearing himself into the hearts of citizens and duly earning their respect.”
Ronny Mhlanga hailed him as “the best minister of sports, arts and culture we have ever had”.
Chris Mboto recognised the historic significance of McKenzie’s achievement.
“What Gayton McKenzie has achieved is something most educated politicians have failed to achieve. Having the national team play and not be broadcast for the whole population to watch was an injustice,” said Mboto.
The Springboks triumphed in the match with a score of 31-27 over the All Blacks, capping a memorable day for South African rugby fans.
TimesLIVE
Minister McKenzie praised for broadening access to rugby coverage and enhancing fan experience
Multimedia reporter
Image: Gayton McKenzie/X
TimesLIVE
