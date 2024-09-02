Plans to move Duncan Village police station welcomed
But erecting a more accessible building hinges on finding suitable land
Plans revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu to move the Duncan Village police station to a more central location in the highly congested Buffalo City Metro township have been well received, however, finding the land on which to build the site remains a challenge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.