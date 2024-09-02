The Ellis Park precinct went through a significant makeover, with street lights repaired, new bulbs installed and waste collectors making frequent visits. The usually grimy bridges and dimly lit corners have been rejuvenated, prompting local residents to call for similar efforts regularly.
Rugby match highlights service delivery gaps in Johannesburg
Multimedia reporter
Image: City of Johannesburg/X
In the lead-up to the highly anticipated rugby Test match between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday, Johannesburg authorities ramped up efforts to clean the inner city, improve street lighting and enhance security.
This high-profile event highlighted a significant issue: the disparity between service delivery improvements for major events and the routine services residents receive.
Residents have voiced mixed reactions on social media, questioning why basic services seem to be prioritised only for big events.
Nhlamulo Mlabya tweeted: “We better start having rugby matches everywhere in Joburg so we can get services we pay for.”
Kabelo Mpedi said: “It's pointless that you like the visits of New Zealanders and rugby fans over your daily responsibilities. What's stopping you from doing this every day to raise investment in the city and attract tourists?”
Thandile Ntshwanti remarked: “You lot are strange. What is with this 'spring cleaning for the visitors' mentality?”
The Ellis Park precinct went through a significant makeover, with street lights repaired, new bulbs installed and waste collectors making frequent visits. The usually grimy bridges and dimly lit corners have been rejuvenated, prompting local residents to call for similar efforts regularly.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero highlighted the city's commitment to using the rugby match as an opportunity to showcase a successful public-private partnership.
“The city took an active part in ensuring the event becomes successful. There were immediate things we had to do in preparing the precinct and we have also taken serious decisions to revitalise the Ellis Park precinct and Standard Bank Arena,” he said.
The game was a chance to implement broader revitalisation projects for the inner city.
To ensure smooth transport for fans, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Gautrain co-ordinated with the City of Johannesburg and rugby unions. Special trains ran from Park Station to Ellis Park every 15 minutes, from 10.30am to 9.30pm. The service, free for match ticket holders, was designed to facilitate hassle-free travel for up to 2,440 fans per train trip.
Many South Africans, such as Masego Mafata, were impressed with the efficient transport service and urged the organisation to keep up the standard for everyday commuters. “Park Station looked amazing on Saturday, points people and security guards at every turn. Prasa, please hey, you need to show up for everyday citizens of this country like you did for the rugby fans this weekend.” said Mafata.
Nomandla Bobo agreed, saying: “Prasa must keep the same energy for everyday black commuters.”
Transport minister Barbara Creecy emphasised the importance of integrated transport systems for daily commutes and special events.
“Our government, across the national, provincial and local spheres, must work together to design and build sustainable cities with integrated transport systems which will assist in growing the economy and for the benefit of citizens,” she said.
Despite these efforts, Prasa has faced its share of controversies and management issues, including the Swifambo scandal and leadership challenges with CEO Zolani Matthews being fired for the third time, just a few days after returning to his job following a labour court ruling in his favour last month.
Creecy acknowledged progress made under Prasa's leadership.
“The Prasa GCEO Hishaam Emeran has made significant strides in getting the agency back on track, with more than 75% of rail corridors reopened after the devastating vandalism and theft of assets a few years ago. I am confident Emeran will continue to improve the service Prasa offers to the public.”
The city’s residents, meanwhile, continue to call for consistent and reliable service delivery, not just for special occasions but as a standard for everyday life:.
