SA edges closer to rollout of new smart driving licence cards

02 September 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
The transport department has announced the appointment of Idemia to produce the new smart driving licence cards. File photo,
Image: GALLO IMAGES

South Africa is a step closer to rolling out new smart driving licence cards after the selection of Idemia identity and security as the “preferred bidder” to produce the cards.

The appointment was approved on August 8 2024, the department of transport said on Sunday night.

“Idemia is expected to enter into a service level agreement with the department in due course before commencing with its work to put in place the infrastructure and systems. More information in terms of the timeframes will be made available to the public once the service agreement has been signed.

“The new licence card will incorporate security features aimed at eliminating the ever increasing risks of fraudulent and counterfeit driving licences. Considering the cost drivers of producing the licence and the risk of fraud and corruption, the new driving licence will continue to be manufactured centrally,” the department said.

Idemia emerged as the preferred bidder after the department embarked on a process to find a service provider in April. The company was among five bidders who responded and were “subjected to a thorough and transparent process of evaluation and adjudication by the bidding committee”.

“It was also subjected to a probity/audit process, the probity conclusion being that all the processes were in compliance with prescribed legislation and policies. On Friday, the cabinet approved a proposal by the department to produce a new driving licence card for the country.”

