Ship spills 46 containers off the Wild Coast
French and Swiss shipping companies have lost 189 containers in 54 days
Forty-six shipping containers are drifting off the Wild Coast after being flung off an enormous cartage vessel, MSC Antonia, on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.