News

Ship spills 46 containers off the Wild Coast

French and Swiss shipping companies have lost 189 containers in 54 days

Premium
By MIKE LOEWE - 02 September 2024

Forty-six shipping containers are drifting off the Wild Coast after being flung off an enormous cartage vessel, MSC Antonia, on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

154 | Thabiso Sikwane Part 1. | WAW WHAT A WEEK (WITH DJ FRESH)
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...