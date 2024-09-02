News

Stories of sacrifice, joy and unwavering strength shared at 10th Inspiration Awards

Premium
02 September 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

An abandoned and abused baby girl, sitting in her hospital cot, looked into the eyes of Elaine Brenkman and uttered her first words — thank you. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

154 | Thabiso Sikwane Part 1. | WAW WHAT A WEEK (WITH DJ FRESH)
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...