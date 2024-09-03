Crime stats not a true reflection of kidnappings, business sector says
Despite the latest crime statistics reflecting a decrease in kidnapping for ransom crimes, the Eastern Cape business sector is adamant that the numbers do not reflect what is happening on the ground...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.