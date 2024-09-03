Man who fatally stabbed girlfriend several times sentenced to life

The Mpumalanga high court on Tuesday sentenced Josaya Ndlozi to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Sophie Phumzile Malele, whom he had accused of cheating.

The court heard that Ndlozi, 51, and Malele were cohabiting in Mashishing and had three children together.

“Before the incident, Malele had applied for an interim protection order against Ndlozi, and one of the conditions was for the accused not to assault, threaten, or harass her as their relationship was volatile,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

On February 8 last year, the couple had an argument at their home, and Ndlozi stabbed Malele with a knife several times in her upper body. She was declared dead on the scene and Ndlozi was arrested the same day.

“In court, Ndlozi pleaded guilty to the crime and was subsequently convicted of premeditated murder.”

TimesLIVE