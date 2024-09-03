Two pupils died and 60 others were seriously injured in a bus crash on the R608 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the injured pupils were taken to Vryheid Hospital.
“One critically injured learner was transferred to a hospital in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.
The crash comes after 21 people died on KZN roads in three crashes on Saturday.
Six MK Party members travelling in a taxi on the R74 near Kranskop from Estcourt to Nkandla for a birthday celebration of its leader Jacob Zuma's wife were killed in a crash at about 10am on Saturday.
Two pupils killed, 60 others injured in KZN bus crash
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Limpopo premier sends condolences to families of 10 Zimbabweans who died in bus crash
In the second accident, a head-on collision occurred on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi River, claiming 12 lives including a Michaelhouse grade 8 pupil Garth Finnermore and his parents. His younger brother, 12, is fighting for his life in hospital. They were travelling from a sevens rugby event at Wembley College near Greytown.
Another head-on collision on the R74 Sappi intersection near KwaDukuza involving a bakkie and car left three dead and three others with serious injuries.
Hlomuka is expected to visit victims in hospital on Tuesday with transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.
TimesLIVE
