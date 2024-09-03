Nelson Mandela University is unveiling in a media briefing a meteorite that entered the Earth's atmosphere a few weeks ago.
The meteorite is believed to have been about the size of a car.
Eyewitnesses saw the phenomenon and some took videos. The captain of a whale-watching boat also reported seeing objects splashing into the ocean off Cape St Francis.
WATCH | Nelson Mandela University unveils meteorite
Courtesy of SABC
