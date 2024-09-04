News

Details announced for Bishop Jessica's memorial and funeral services

The theme will be traditional clothing

04 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Jessica Mbangeni's memorial service will be a celebration of her life.
Image: Facebook

Details of the memorial and funeral services for renowned poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni have been announced after her death on August 31.

A memorial service will be held at The Market Theatre, Newtown, Johannesburg (John Kani Theatre) on Friday September 6, from 2pm. 

The ceremony is set to be a celebration of her life, reflecting on her contribution to the creative and cultural industries. 

A dedicated theme of traditional wear has been placed as a reminder of her deep commitment to her culture and heritage.

