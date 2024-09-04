BREAKING | Efata School closed after arson attack on construction site
Mthatha’s Efata School for the Blind and Deaf, which has been at the centre of the town’s much-publicised extortion problems, was closed on Wednesday and pupils were sent home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.