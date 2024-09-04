A woman who defrauded Assupol of R1.6m during her time as a supervisor will spend four years behind bars after her sentencing in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.
This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Megan Nolan, who also uses her married surname Stanton, was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud earlier this year.
She was charged with 39 counts relating to theft while she worked as a supervisor in the claims administration department. She held the position between 2015 and 2022. She resigned in October 2022 and was arrested more than a year later, with her partner Dianne Carreira. Assupol flagged the fraud a month after she left.
The charges against Carreira were dropped after Nolan's guilty plea.
Nolan previously told how she committed the brazen theft, saying she intercepted “pending” claims and changed the banking details from the beneficiaries to Carreira's. She would then approve the claim.
This money was spent lavishly over one year.
Assupol confirmed it had no hope of recouping the stolen money as Nolan “would have used the funds already”. It added, however, that no beneficiaries were affected by her activities.
TimesLIVE
Former Assupol manager gets four-year sentence for R1.6m fraud
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
A woman who defrauded Assupol of R1.6m during her time as a supervisor will spend four years behind bars after her sentencing in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.
This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Megan Nolan, who also uses her married surname Stanton, was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud earlier this year.
She was charged with 39 counts relating to theft while she worked as a supervisor in the claims administration department. She held the position between 2015 and 2022. She resigned in October 2022 and was arrested more than a year later, with her partner Dianne Carreira. Assupol flagged the fraud a month after she left.
The charges against Carreira were dropped after Nolan's guilty plea.
Nolan previously told how she committed the brazen theft, saying she intercepted “pending” claims and changed the banking details from the beneficiaries to Carreira's. She would then approve the claim.
This money was spent lavishly over one year.
Assupol confirmed it had no hope of recouping the stolen money as Nolan “would have used the funds already”. It added, however, that no beneficiaries were affected by her activities.
TimesLIVE
Sidinile fraud case postponed to September
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos