A 36-year-old Congolese man, Coki Chicha Juslain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha regional court for raping a woman who he had lured with the promise of a job.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victim was hitchhiking from Mqanduli towards Mthatha on October 27 2020. She was offered a lift by the perpetrator, who promised her a job at his shop in Viedgesville. The two agreed to meet the next day.
“On October 28 the victim went to his shop. On arrival she was locked in a room with burglar bars. He raped and threatened her with a knife,” Matyolo said.
She reported the attack to police when he let her go.
Life sentence for Congolese man convicted of rape in Eastern Cape
