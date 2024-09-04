News

Life sentence for Congolese man convicted of rape in Eastern Cape

04 September 2024
Innocentia Nkadimeng
Journalist
The Mthatha regional court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape. Stock photo.
The Mthatha regional court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A 36-year-old Congolese man, Coki Chicha Juslain, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha regional court for raping a woman who he had lured with the promise of a job.

Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victim was hitchhiking from Mqanduli towards Mthatha on October 27 2020. She was offered a lift by the perpetrator, who promised her a job at his shop in Viedgesville. The two agreed to meet the next day.

“On October 28 the victim went to his shop. On arrival she was locked in a room with burglar bars. He raped and threatened her with a knife,” Matyolo said.

She reported the attack to police when he let her go.

TimesLIVE

Mthatha is Eastern Cape’s new rape capital, crime stats show

The Eastern Cape continues to battle murder, rape and sexual violence, with some of its police stations featuring high up on the list of cases ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The Road Ahead | Her Future Plans As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 And Beyond
Luis Suarez All 3 Bites ~ Luis Suarez Bites Players Compilation