LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

Musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala says he'd rather have his son Longwe locked up in jail than have him loitering on the streets with a drug addiction.
Longwe and his brother Sello Twala were arrested for theft at the weekend after allegedly breaking into their father’s studios while on drugs and stealing equipment worth more that R200,000.
On Monday, Chicco, who was initially on the phone and hid in the corridors of court offices before his son's appearance, eventually addressed media at the Randburg magistrate's court.
“The action I took now I took as a responsible parent. My son has been having problems with drugs from way back when he was about 17 years old. So now he is 39 and he is still the same. Nothing has changed. He’s been stealing from me, he’s been doing a lot of stuff. He’s been to more than 30 rehab centres. We’ve tried to assist him as a family, we tried everything we could and he doesn't want to change,” he told TimesLIVE.
Chicco said after his sister brought Longwe to his home from rehab he accepted him and sat him down with his brother Sello on the direction of their careers before he travelled to the US on August 3.
“I had a meeting with them because the other one, Longwe, just came back from rehab. He was looking good, he was OK. We spoke and we said he must focus on his career. He is an old man, he must be responsible and take care of the business we had. He promised. I accepted him. My sister brought him and said he's back now and he's OK.
“I came back on the 24th and found a lot of my stuff was missing and he was nowhere to be seen. Then I decided enough was enough. It's time for him to be disciplined for his actions. One thing for sure is I want the law to take its cause.”
While some have speculated that having his son arrested was a ploy to deviate from his appearance in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Chicco maintains his actions are for the betterment of his son. “It's my son, even if it was not a Senzo Meyiwa issue I would be doing the same thing. This has nothing to do with Senzo.”
Chicco believes his son is innocent in the case of Senzo's murder.
“Regarding the Senzo [case], I know he didn't. I know him. He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense, whatever people are saying. I know he won't do that. He's mostly in the streets. Why would I leave him in the streets to suffer? I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.”
