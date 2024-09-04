Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting

Longwe Twala, the son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, who was arrested alongside his brother Sello for theft, made his first court appearance on Monday in the Randburg magistrate's court.
Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house recently while allegedly on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.
His matter has been postponed to September 12 for a bail application because of his previous conviction for shoplifting.
He is also seeking legal aid and there will be further investigations to obtain a statement from the person who was allegedly in possession of the recovered stolen goods.
Sello, who did not appear in court, had his charges dropped due to lack of evidence.
Journalist
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
Chicco Twala's sons arrested for theft
