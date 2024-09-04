News

Longwe Twala's case postponed due to previous conviction for shoplifting

He will return to court on September 12 for a bail application

04 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Longwe Twala is alleged to have broken into his father's studio and stolen equipment.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Longwe Twala, the son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, who was arrested alongside his brother Sello for theft, made his first court appearance on Monday in the Randburg magistrate's court.

Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house recently while allegedly on drugs and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000.

His matter has been postponed to September 12 for a bail application because of his previous conviction for shoplifting.

He is also seeking legal aid and there will be further investigations to obtain a statement from the person who was allegedly in possession of the recovered stolen goods.

Sello, who did not appear in court, had his charges dropped due to lack of evidence.

