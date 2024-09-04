Lufthansa resumes flights between Munich and Joburg after 19 years

Lufthansa is reintroducing its service between Munich and Johannesburg, marking the route's return after a 19-year hiatus.

The German airline, the second-largest in Europe, commenced flights on Tuesday.

The new service will operate three times a week year-round, using a 293-seat A350-900 aircraft. The 8,410km route will see flights LH578 and LH579 connecting Munich and Johannesburg.



Flight LH578 will depart Munich at 20:05 local time and arrive in Johannesburg at 06:10 local time the next morning. The return flight, LH579, will take off from Johannesburg at 08:20 local time on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, reaching Munich at 18:50 local time.

The airline's senior director for sales in southern and eastern Africa, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Rene Koinzack, highlighted the significance of the new route.



