Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects who fatally shot a police officer and wounded another in Vosloorus on Tuesday.
Two sergeants were in a police vehicle when they were approached by suspects who fired several shots at them, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
The suspects were allegedly committing a house robbery when they noticed the police arrive.
They accosted the officers and started shooting at them.
Masondo said the officers were taken to a nearby medical care centre where a woman sergeant succumbed to gunshot wounds while another officer is in a serious condition.
He said the officers were also robbed of their service firearms.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has assigned police from various units to hunt for the suspects.
“Police appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 086 00 10111,” Masondo said.
TimesLIVE
Police officer killed, one wounded by house robbery suspects in Vosloorus
The police officers were also robbed of their service pistols
Reporter
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
