Amatola Water chief executive Koyo reinstated

Minister cracks the whip and orders board to ‘follow due legal process’

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 05 September 2024

Following a rift among the top brass which reportedly led to his dismissal just six months into his five-year contract, Amatola Water Board’s CEO Siyabulela Koyo has been reinstated from Thursday. ..

