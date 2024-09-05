Mareke had threatened to interdict the king from interfering in the traditional affairs of Mandela Park and making defamatory public statements that accused Mareke of being behind the extortion racket in Mthatha West communities, including the Efata School For the Blind and Deaf.
“I have never been involved in any acts of criminality, including protection fees, instead I am the one fighting crime here,” said Mareke in an interview with Daily Dispatch late last week.
Dalindyebo said he “cannot rejoice on the death of any person or speak ill about the dead. I convey the message of condolences to the family, his mother, his wife, and all family members”.
“I know he might be accused of criminal activities, all that is a police matter,” the king said.
“What we now have is a family in mourning which needs our prayers on the death of their child. It is not for us to judge.”
King Dalindyebo sends condolences to family of extortion accused ‘headman’
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Outspoken AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, who last week traded insults with slain disputed Mthatha West headman Sakhumzi Dalindzolo Mareke, says it is bad to speak ill of the dead.
But, just hours after the fatal shooting of Mareke, 42, and two of his lieutenants during a gun battle with police on Thursday afternoon, the king issued a media reprimanding journalist for calling Mareke a traditional leader.
“He was never one, but an imposer, and referring to him as a traditional leader is misleading and is an insinuation that everyone can wake up and call himself a traditional leader ... if we keep quiet on that it will be perceived as if we confirm and rubber stamp the illegitimacy,” Dalindyebo said in a letter.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana on Wednesday night said Mareke had been on the police radar and was suspected of being behind the extortion racket in the area.
Mareke family members were on Thursday busy with police regarding the incident.
Police said three armed suspects were fatally shot, and a warrant officer was injured after a shoot-out at the police National Intervention Unit along the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Members attached to the National Intervention Unit (NIU) were involved in a disruptive operation at Mthatha West. On completion of the operation, members proceeded to their unit premises at the Embassy Building in Mthatha. On their way, they noticed that they were being followed by two vehicles, a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Fortuner.
“As members arrived at the premises, the two suspicious vehicles stopped behind them, and the three men armed with firearms alighted and immediately opened fire. Police retaliated fatally wounding the three men. All the firearms were pistols.
“One police officer, a WO in his 40s, sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital,” Mawisa said.
She said Mareke “was a person of interest in several incidents of extortion in the Mthatha area.”
A case of attempted murder [of the injured police officer] was opened for further investigation.
“An inquest docket was also opened and will be transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate,” Mawisa said.
Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, said” “This is one of the worst forms of attacks on police ... Members are urged to be on alert at all times and must always heed safety precautionary measures and be operationally ready.”
