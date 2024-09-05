Dental centre steps in to restore pupil’s confidence
A teenage girl from Cranberry Primary School in Alphendale who had been teased at school because of her missing front teeth will soon be able to smile with confidence a few months away from her Grade 7 farewell...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.